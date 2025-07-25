Bam Margera has ruled out any chance of returning to Jackass after his controversial removal from the franchise.

Having featured as one of the original cast members, Margera didn’t appear in the 2021 revival film Jackass Forever after breaching a “wellness agreement” for allegedly testing positive for Adderall.

“What they did to me, making me go to treatment and paying for it, and then not putting me in a movie, and, you know, I had to go to court over it,” Margera told CinemaBlend when asked about the prospect of a reunion. “You couldn’t offer me enough money to want to do another Jackass with them. The damage has been done.”

Margera later sued Paramount, Jackass leader Johnny Knoxville, and director Spike Jonze, alleging they had wrongfully fired him.

The lawsuit alleged that Margera had been “coerced” into signing the agreement and that he had been taking Adderall as a prescription for a decade. A settlement was reached in 2022.

He also dismissed any plans to revive his MTV reality series Viva La Bam, which followed the Margera family — who featured during his Jackass run — and chronicled Bam’s skating escapades.

“I just feel like that type of show has completely run its course,” Margera said. “Living with my parents, and painting the whole kitchen blue, and having my mom freak out — to end something like that, and then your life moves on.”

“You get your own house, with your own wife and you have a kid,” he added. “I would have to move back in with my parents and re-mess with ’em after giving them a 15-year break. It would just be weird.”

The rare interview from Margera comes as he promotes his first project in years: a surprise inclusion as the “secret skater” in the video game remake Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is now available for purchase.