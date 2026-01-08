Bam Margera has officially signed a deal to appear in the newly announced Jackass 5 after the professional skateboarder was excluded from the franchise’s previous instalment.

According to Variety, the agreement will feature the 46-year-old through never-before-seen archival footage, rather than participating in new stunts for the film, which is set to hit cinemas on June 26 via Paramount Pictures.

The upcoming film is understood to feature new stunts, as well as never-before-seen footage from previous works.

“Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang,” Knoxville said in a social media post this week. “We wanted to let you know that this summer Jackass is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th.

“More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!”

Having featured as one of the original cast members, Margera did not appear in the 2022 revival film Jackass Forever after breaching a “wellness agreement” for allegedly testing positive for Adderall.

“What they did to me, making me go to treatment and paying for it, and then not putting me in a movie, and, you know, I had to go to court over it,” Margera said at the time. “You couldn’t offer me enough money to want to do another Jackass with them. The damage has been done.”

Margera later sued Paramount, Jackass leader Johnny Knoxville, and director Spike Jonze, alleging they had wrongfully fired him.

The lawsuit alleged that Margera had been “coerced” into signing the agreement and that he had been taking Adderall as a prescription for a decade. A settlement was reached in 2022.

Margera has reported to be almost two years sober.