Johnny Knoxville and the Jackass crew are officially returning to cinemas this year with a brand new movie.
As reported by Variety, Knoxville made the shock announcement on Thursday alongside the Gorilla Flicks production company.
“Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang,” the social post reads. We wanted to let you know that this summer Jackass is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th.
“More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!”
The film will arrive four years after Jackass Forever, which was believed to be the last hurrah. However, as Variety noted, the post does not indicate if it is a fifth film in the series or a re-release of a past movie.
View this post on Instagram
Love Music?
Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.
Specific details about cast involvement remain unknown; however, unless there is an Oasis-style mending of bridges, it’s unlikely that Bam Margera will be involved.
In an interview late last year, the Jackass legend and skateboarder ruled out any return to the franchise.
Having featured as one of the original cast members, Margera did not appear in the 2021 revival film Jackass Forever after breaching a “wellness agreement” for allegedly testing positive for Adderall.
“What they did to me, making me go to treatment and paying for it, and then not putting me in a movie, and, you know, I had to go to court over it,” Margera said at the time. “You couldn’t offer me enough money to want to do another Jackass with them. The damage has been done.”
Margera later sued Paramount, Jackass leader Johnny Knoxville, and director Spike Jonze, alleging they had wrongfully fired him.
The lawsuit alleged that Margera had been “coerced” into signing the agreement and that he had been taking Adderall as a prescription for a decade. A settlement was reached in 2022.