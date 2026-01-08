Johnny Knoxville and the Jackass crew are officially returning to cinemas this year with a brand new movie.

As reported by Variety, Knoxville made the shock announcement on Thursday alongside the Gorilla Flicks production company.

“Well a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang,” the social post reads. We wanted to let you know that this summer Jackass is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th.

“More to come but wanted you to hear it from us first!”

The film will arrive four years after Jackass Forever, which was believed to be the last hurrah. However, as Variety noted, the post does not indicate if it is a fifth film in the series or a re-release of a past movie.

View this post on Instagram Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. A post shared by Johnny Knoxville (@johnnyknoxville)

Specific details about cast involvement remain unknown; however, unless there is an Oasis-style mending of bridges, it’s unlikely that Bam Margera will be involved.

In an interview late last year, the Jackass legend and skateboarder ruled out any return to the franchise.

Having featured as one of the original cast members, Margera did not appear in the 2021 revival film Jackass Forever after breaching a “wellness agreement” for allegedly testing positive for Adderall.