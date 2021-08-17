Barbra Streisand has spoken out on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born movie. And it’s no secret that she’s not a fan.

The A Star Is Born legacy currently boasts four versions, with the first one dating back to 1937 with Janet Gaynor alongside Fredric March.

It was next re-made in 1954, starring Judy Garland and James Mason. Streisand was then next to reprise the role in 1976 with Kris Kristofferson.

As reported by Billboard, Streisand recalled intentionally making the decision to change up her character – in order not to totally reproduce Garland’s version.

And that’s what she didn’t believe happened for the 2018 A Star Is Born.

For Streisand, while she can’t deny the success of the movie she believes that’s not as important as originality.

“I can’t argue with success, but I don’t care so much about success as I do originality,” Streisand said.

Streisand said, “At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, ‘That’s interesting. Really make it different again — different kind of music, integrated actors.'”

“I thought that was a great idea,” she continued. “So I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976.”

Streisand also went on to say that yes, the movie was “a big success”, but also that the movie was also “the wrong idea”.

Both the 1976 and 2018 versions of the film went onto critical acclaim, with ‘Evergreen’ receiving four Oscar nominations, winning in the category for the best original song.

‘Shallow’ also won an Oscar for best original song, as well as awards for best picture, best actor and best actress.