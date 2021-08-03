Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have teamed up on a new Cole Porter covers album Love For Sale, which will arrive in October this year.

Make way for some smooth, smooth tunes. Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have announced a new Cole Porter covers album, Love For Sale, which will arrive this year in October. To mark the occasion, the duo has also shared the track ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’ on August 3rd, which also happened to be Bennett’s 95th birthday.

The album follows Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s last collaboration, 2014’s ‘Cheek to Cheek‘. Over the course of its 10 tracks, both Gaga and Bennett will cover Cole Porter songs solo and alone. Release of the album, however, also comes with bittersweet news.

While Gaga and Bennett are due to perform two shows next month at Radio City Music Hall, they will be the last NYC performances of Bennett’s illustrious career. Earlier this year, in a piece published in AARP The Magazine, Bennett’s family went public with his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

While he had been diagnosed in 2016, he started showing ‘clear signs of the disease’ by 2018, when he and Gaga finally teamed up at at New York’s Electric Lady Studios to record the album. In documentary footage of the Gaga and Bennett’s recording sessions, he remained subdued, with Gaga — who is a protégé — almost breaking down watching him sing solo.

At the time, Bennett’s family was unsure whether he would be able to complete the recording: “We’ll try. That’s all I can tell you. We’ll try.”

Love For Sale arrives October 1st via Columbia/Interscope.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You can read more about this topic over at the Pop Observer:

Love For Sale by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett tracklist:

It’s De-Lovely Night and Day Love for Sale Do I Love You I Concentrate on You I Get a Kick Out of You So In Love Let’s Do It Just One of Those Things Dream Dancing

Check out ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’ by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett: