Battle Beast to Debut New Singer on Australia Tour

Finland power metal band Battle Beast will debut their new singer on their Australian tour this March.

Though the tour was originally announced last October, last month vocalist Noora Louhimo announced she was departing the group after 13 years to pursue a solo career.

“For 13 years I got to grow, learn, develop and explore with Battle Beast who I am as a musician and as a person,” Louhimo said in a statement at the time.

“And now my heart desires more adventures, and flying with my own wings towards my dreams that I can only pursue if I give them my full attention. Life is full of different eras and now it is time for a new one.”

Battle Beast has revealed Brazil’s Marina La Torraca, best known as the vocalist of metal outfit Phantom Elite, as the band’s new singer.

“When I first saw an email with both Battle Beast and my name in the subject line, I honestly thought it had to be a mistake. But once I opened it, I couldn’t have been happier,” La Torraca said.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be part of this new chapter and deeply grateful for the trust and support from the band. Is it a little terrifying to follow in the wake of a vocal legend like Noora? You bet! Is it also very exciting? Absolutely.

“Battle Beast is one of the hardest-working and most genuinely talented bands out there, and I’m proud to be here to help them keep growing and spreading joy. Buckle up – this is going to be fun.”

Tickets for the Australian tour are on sale now. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.