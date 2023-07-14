Six young, local bands are about to be given the chance to shine at a new Battle of the Bands events series.

Sailor Jerry Presents has announced a huge one-night takeover of one of Brisbane’s favourite live music haunts in support of grassroots live music.

Suzie Wong’s Goodtime Bar has become a staple of the Fortitude Valley live music circuit with a commitment to supporting local talent. Come August 11, it will play host to the Brisbane round in partnership with Sailor Jerry.

To enter, groups simply need to submit links to their YouTube, Instagram and Spotify platforms, as well as a short video.

Six artists will then be selected to take to the stage on the night, in front of a panel of expert judges and what is sure to be a huge crowd, who ultimately get to determine the winner. Each band will have 30 minutes to play two to three original songs. Plus, Sailor Jerry will be serving some of their trademark drinks, including their Savage Apple shots.

It’s the latest in a string of initiatives from Sailor Jerry to support Australia’s thriving grassroots live music scene.

The music-loving brand has previously run run Sailor Jerry Sessions – a series of free, intimate gigs to help the city’s live music scene get back on its feet. And earlier this year, Sailor Jerry partnered with The Star Casino in Sydney, with eight bands battling it out in front of a huge live audience and a panel of industry experts.

Now, it’s Brisbane’s time to shine – and Sailor Jerry has picked the perfect venue for the showdown.

Suzie Wong’s, renowned for its Hawaiian-themed, grungy rock & roll dive-bar aesthetic, has become a must-visit venue for performers and punters alike, with live music running five nights a week.

Hosting the full gamut of genres – from funk, blues, and soul, to punk and indie rock – it’s become a post-pandemic staple venue for up-and-coming acts getting their start and a great spot for music lovers to catch Australia’s next big thing on the ground floor.

Operated by premier hospitality company Drunken Monkey Group, Suzie Wong’s (previously known as The Bowery before being acquired) is a throwback to a bygone era of Brisbane rock & roll pubs.

It takes something special for a venue to open in 2019, experience a pandemic, and still be standing strong on two feet.

But then again, Suzie Wong’s is no ordinary bar.

“The pressure of us closing one of the most iconic and most loved cocktail bars in Australia was immense. People were going nuts on social media about how sad they were and devastated,” Drunken Monkey co-owner Adam Barton told Australian Bartender in March 2020 (yikes!).

“So we knew we couldn’t stuff it up. We had to bring our A-game and transform it into what we do, live music.

“Live music is the heart and soul of what [Suzie Wong] is.

“All of our venues are about escaping your daily grind and entering into a fun world where you can party and leave the crap day you may have had at the door — just let loose and enjoy yourself.”

Do you create music to let loose to? Music that is best shared with friends? Music for good times and good vibes? Entries for ‘Sailor Jerry Presents: Suzie Wong’s Goodtime Bar Battle of the Bands’ are open now. Head here for more info.