The BBC’s long-awaited Ozzy Osbourne documentary Coming Home has finally received a confirmed release date after experiencing significant delays earlier this year.

The hour-long feature will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer next month on October 2nd (as per Rolling Stone).

The documentary was originally scheduled to air in August but was postponed at the family’s request. Hours before its initial premiere date of August 18th, the BBC pulled the film from their schedule, stating they were “respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film.”

Coming Home promises to offer an intimate portrait of Ozzy’s final three years, documenting a pivotal period that included his relocation from Los Angeles back to the UK. The film captures the rock legend navigating health struggles while maintaining his determination to continue performing.

The documentary, directed by Paula Wittig, follows Ozzy through this transformative chapter of his life, including Black Sabbath’s ‘Back to the Beginning’ farewell concert. According to the BBC’s synopsis, the film presents “a moving portrait of one of the world’s most entertaining families at a pivotal moment in their history.”

The production highlights the enduring strength of Ozzy and Sharon’s relationship, alongside their children’s unwavering devotion during challenging times. Despite facing increasing health concerns, the documentary showcases Ozzy’s resilience and commitment to his fans.

“The strength of Ozzy and Sharon’s love for one another and their kids’ devotion to them is palpable,” the synopsis reads. “So too is the family’s acceptance of Ozzy becoming increasingly unwell… But for all that, rock’s great survivor isn’t quite done yet.”

The BBC’s documentary arrives amid renewed interest in Ozzy’s later years, with Paramount+ releasing their own Ozzy feature, titled No Escape From Now, on October 7th. This competing documentary also focuses on the past three years of the Birmingham-born musician’s life.