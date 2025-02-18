Brisbane’s Bean Magazine are back with their latest track, “Free as Hell.”

It’s all about letting go of something you thought would fix everything.

This is the first taste of new music since their 2024 EP In The Shade, which was their debut with Purple Phase / Warner Music Australia.

Lead singer Henry Creamer puts it this way: “Convincing yourself you’re better off without the thing you desire deeply can be freeing if you choose to spin it as such. When you stop letting that obsession dictate your life, you realise that you have the power to do and be whatever you want. The world is no longer limited to a single outcome or dream. You can now do and be whatever the fuck you want”.

Along with the single, Bean Magazine are hitting the road with fellow Brisbane act Ball Park Music for a 10-date national tour this May and June. Kicking off in Forth, Tasmania on Friday 22 May, they’ll roll through Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, and Canberra.

Produced by Sam Cromack from Ball Park Music, In The Shade featured singles like “Old Or Young,” “Chicken,” “Nobody Wore Shoes,” “FIRE,” and “Don’t You Die.”

2024 also saw the trio—Henry Creamer (guitar/vocals), Gabrielle Beiers (drums), and Seb Baren (bass)—touring with The Rubens, Hockey Dad, and Rum Jungle, plus performances at BIGSOUND and SXSW Sydney.

Bean Magazine’s “Free as Hell” is out now.

Ball Park Music Australia & New Zealand Tour

Presented by triple j

Support: Bean Magazine (Australian shows only)

Friday, May 2nd

Forth Pub, Fort, TAS

Saturday, May 3rd

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS (All Ages)

Thursday, May 8th

Prince of Wales, Bunbury, WA

Friday, May 9th

The River, Margaret River, WA

Friday, May 16th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, May 17th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, May 23rd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, May 30th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (All Ages)

Friday, June 6th

San Fran, Wellington, NZ

Saturday, June 7th

Tuning Fork, Auckland, NZ (All Ages)

Friday, June 13th

UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT