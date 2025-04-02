Brisbane indie rockers Bean Magazine are back with a new EP, FOLLY, dropping Friday, June 6th.

Before it lands, they’ve shared a laid-back new single, “Share You”. The band says it’s all about taking a breather and not always being “all in.”

Lead singer Henry Creamer explains: “Telling someone how you truly feel is a daunting, heart on the line experience. Rejection nagging every moment in which you try and get your adoration across. This song is kinda the opposite. I don’t want to share my time with anyone else but I’ll also make it seem like I don’t and play it ‘cool’. ‘Share You’ came at a time where we all happened to find ourselves in tedious situations regarding our personal lives/relationships. As a band we’d spoken about offering some slower stuff to break up our lives and give the people out there a well earned rest. This tune echoes that sentiment and then some.”

“Share You” follows their previous single, “Free as Hell”, both set to feature on FOLLY.

Bean Magazine is gearing up for a national tour this May to July with Ball Park Music. The 28-date tour kicks off in Forth, Tasmania, on Friday, May 22nd, and will take the band across Western Australia, Victoria, South Australia, Queensland, ACT, and New South Wales (see full tour details here).

Their 2024 EP In The Shade, produced by Sam Cromack of Ball Park Music, included tracks like “Old Or Young”, “Chicken”, “Nobody Wore Shoes”, and “Don’t You Die.” The tour with Ball Park Music will showcase their work with Cromack and give fans a taste of FOLLY, their upcoming EP together.

In The Shade made it onto Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Best Australian EPs of 2024 list. The review praised:

