After more than three decades redefining what music can sound like, genre-defying artist Beck has announced his first-ever Australian orchestral shows.

He has dazzled crowds at landmark venues from London’s Royal Albert Hall, to New York’s Carnegie Hall, to the Hollywood Bowl, and will soon give Australian audiences their first chance to experience the magic of his live orchestral performances.

This May, he will be joined by native orchestra for a limited run of five shows – three at the Sydney Opera House on May 7th, May 8th, and May 9th, before two at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on May 12th and May 13th.

The shows will reimagine a body of work including hits and deep cuts from classic Beck works including the multi-platinum Odelay, world-tripping Mutations, somber and reflective Sea Change, and Grammy Album of the Year winner Morning Phase, plus a share of surprises.

Performing with Beck at the Sydney Opera House will be the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, March 5th – presales will run from 11am on Tuesday, March 3rd and Wednesday, March 4th. See here for details.

Meanwhile, Philharmonia Australia will join him in Melbourne. Frontier members can get early access to tickets via the members presale which starts at 11am today (March 2nd). General on sale tickets will be available from 11am on Thursday, March 5th. See here for details.

BECK AUSTRALIA 2026

Thursday, May 7th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Friday, May 8th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Saturday, May 9th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, May 12th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, May 13th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC