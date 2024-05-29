Australian surf-rock band Beddy Rays are set to embark on a highly anticipated 2024 tour across Australia.

Presented by Handsome Tours, Select Music, Blundstone, and triple j, the tour, comically titled ‘Schooner or Later’, will see Beddy Rays perform in multiple cities this August and September.

Kicking off on August 8th at Seabreeze in Mackay, QLD, the tour will cover significant ground, including stops in Airlie Beach, Cairns, Melbourne, Darwin, Sydney, Margaret River, Perth, Adelaide, Launceceston, Hobart, and concluding in Brisbane at The Triffid on September 21st (see full dates below).

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, May 30th at 10am local time. General public tickets go on sale the following day, Friday, May 31st at 10am local time.

Fans can expect a thrilling live experience with a setlist that includes new singles and the promise of unreleased music, adding an element of surprise to each show.

Beddy Rays have released one song in 2024 so far, “Silverline”, which you can listen to below. Their self-titled debut album landed in the top 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2022, and helped Beddy Rays on their way to a nomination for the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award at the 2022 ARIAs.

The Queensland band have also previously been nominated for multiple National Indigenous Music Awards, including New Artist of the Year in 2021.

Beddy Rays 2024 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via Handsome Tours

Thursday, August 8th

Seabreeze, Mackay, QLD

Friday, August 9th

Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD

Saturday, August 10th

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Thursday, August 15th

The Croxton, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, August 24th

Darwin Railway Club, Darwin, NT

Friday, August 30th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, September 5th

The River, Margaret River, WA

Friday, September 6th

Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

Saturday, September 7th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Friday, September 13th

Royal Oak, Launceston, TAS

Saturday, September 14th

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, September 21st

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD