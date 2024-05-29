Australian surf-rock band Beddy Rays are set to embark on a highly anticipated 2024 tour across Australia.
Presented by Handsome Tours, Select Music, Blundstone, and triple j, the tour, comically titled ‘Schooner or Later’, will see Beddy Rays perform in multiple cities this August and September.
Kicking off on August 8th at Seabreeze in Mackay, QLD, the tour will cover significant ground, including stops in Airlie Beach, Cairns, Melbourne, Darwin, Sydney, Margaret River, Perth, Adelaide, Launceceston, Hobart, and concluding in Brisbane at The Triffid on September 21st (see full dates below).
Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, May 30th at 10am local time. General public tickets go on sale the following day, Friday, May 31st at 10am local time.
Fans can expect a thrilling live experience with a setlist that includes new singles and the promise of unreleased music, adding an element of surprise to each show.
Beddy Rays have released one song in 2024 so far, “Silverline”, which you can listen to below. Their self-titled debut album landed in the top 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2022, and helped Beddy Rays on their way to a nomination for the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award at the 2022 ARIAs.
The Queensland band have also previously been nominated for multiple National Indigenous Music Awards, including New Artist of the Year in 2021.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Beddy Rays 2024 Australian Tour
Ticket information available via Handsome Tours
Thursday, August 8th
Seabreeze, Mackay, QLD
Friday, August 9th
Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD
Saturday, August 10th
Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD
Thursday, August 15th
The Croxton, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, August 24th
Darwin Railway Club, Darwin, NT
Friday, August 30th
Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW
Thursday, September 5th
The River, Margaret River, WA
Friday, September 6th
Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA
Saturday, September 7th
Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA
Friday, September 13th
Royal Oak, Launceston, TAS
Saturday, September 14th
Altar, Hobart, TAS
Saturday, September 21st
The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD