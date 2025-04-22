Brisbane’s Beddy Rays dropped their second album Do What Ya Wanna on Good Friday.

A follow-up to their breakout self-titled debut in 2022, the new record is described as “a reminder of the power of letting loose, staying true to yourself, and finding beauty in both chaos and connection.”

“This album is us – our highs, our lows, and everything in between,” says frontman Jacko. “Writing it was a way to make sense of all the craziness life throws at you, but it’s also about not taking yourself too seriously and enjoying the ride. That’s what Beddy Rays is all about.”

Do What Ya Wanna includes previously released tracks like “Silverline”, “Hold On”, “Stay The Same”, and “Red Lights”, plus seven new songs. You can check out the latest video for “Pocket Rocket” below.

Staying true to their punk rock roots, the album also branches into new sonic and thematic territory, pulling inspiration from Green Day, Weezer, and Catfish and the Bottlemen. Across 11 tracks, the band explores themes of mateship, mental health, and self-discovery.

The release follows their win at the Queensland Music Awards in March, where they took home the Rock Award.

To celebrate, Beddy Rays are hitting the road for their ‘Do What Ya Wanna’ national album tour. Kicking off in Melbourne, the tour will also stop in Sydney, Fremantle, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Hobart (see full dates below).

Tickets are available now at beddyrays.com.

Beddy Rays Australia Tour 2025

Friday, August 1st

Max Watts, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, August 2nd

The Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, August 8th

Freo Social, Fremantle, WA

Friday, August 9th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Friday, August 16th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, August 23rd

Altar Bar, Hobart, TAS

