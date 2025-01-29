After 20 years of shaping Melbourne’s post-hardcore scene, Behind Crimson Eyes are calling it a day. But before they hang up their instruments, the legendary band is set to release one last EP and embark on a farewell tour.

Having confirmed their retirement in July last year, fans have eagerly awaited the full details of Behind Crimson Eyes’ departure. Today, the band drops “Burn It Down”, the second single from their final EP, An Exodus From Eden, due April 4th.

“Burn It Down” is a fierce anthem, calling out corruption and discrimination. Frontman Josh Stuart describes it as a rallying cry for change. “The song channels the pain and anger many feel in the fight against inequality, but also hints at the hope for systemic change,” he says.

“The song’s central theme is that we can rise from the ashes to build a more just and equitable future for all. Musically, Burn It Down is a ferocious blend of Metalcore and melodic beauty, featuring the angelic vocals of Sally Chatfield from Lunacy. The track is reminiscent of the intensity and anger contained within The Bonesmen, along with the darkness of . It serves as the best example of what to expect from our upcoming EP, An Exodus From Eden.”