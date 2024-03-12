Slipknot have announced they will headline next year’s Knotfest Australia.

The band decided to let us know a full year early that they’ll be gracing Knotfest Australia with their 25th-anniversary celebrations in 2025.

If you’ve already got tickets for Knotfest Australia 2024, or you’re planning to grab some, you’ll get first crack at tickets for Knotfest 2025.

Keep your eyes peeled for the lineup reveal for Knotfest Australia 2025, featuring Slipknot at the helm, coming later this year.

In the meantime, this year’s Knotfest Australia boasts an impressive lineup of rock and metal legends.

Co-headliners Pantera, the American groove metal pioneers, and Disturbed, the chart-topping modern heavy metal band from Chicago, promise electrifying performances.

Fans of Pantera won’t want to miss this rare opportunity as the thrash metal icons haven’t performed in Australia since 1996. Disturbed’s last appearance in Australia was eight years ago, adding to the anticipation.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The lineup also includes influential heavy metal acts like Lamb of God, Halstorm, The Hu, Asking Alexandria, Wage War, Escape the Fate, Skindred, and Brand of Sacrifice. Plus, there are Aussie standouts like Thy Art Is Murder, Windwaker, King Parrot, and hardcore sensation Speed. You can view the full lineup below.

Knotfest Australia kicks off next week at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse, now welcoming punters over the age of 12. Then it heads to Sydney’s Centennial Park on Saturday, March 23 (18+), and Brisbane Showgrounds on Sunday, March 24 (15+).

This marks the festival’s second edition following a hugely successful, sold-out inaugural run in 2023.

You can find tickets and more information via the Knotfest Australia website.

Knotfest 2024

Presented by Destroy All Lines, TEG Live & Finely Tuned

Tickets available via knotfest.com/australia

March 21st

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC

March 23rd

Centennial Park, Sydney, NSW

March 24th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD

Lineup

Pantera | Disturbed | Lamb of God | Halestorm

The Hu | Asking Alexandria | Wage War | Escape the Fate

Thy Art Is Murder | Skindred | Speed | Windwaker

Brand of Sacrifice | King Parrot