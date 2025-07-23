Beloved paralympian Alexa Leary has signed with an independent Sydney label and released her first ever single to celebrate.

The vocally led tech house track, titled “Closer” and featuring XIRA, sets the stage for a new career in dance music — the genre that soundtracked the recovery from her near-fatal cycling accident.

The new track also comes with the announcement of her signing with Sydney-based dance label etcetc, adding another bucket-list accomplishment to her career.

Leary is no ordinary artist signing — she’s a national treasure, a record-breaking athlete, and a survivor.

Following a cycling accident in 2021, Leary was left with life-threatening injuries, including a severe traumatic brain injury, blood clots, and several broken bones.

“Dance music has been and still is a huge part of my recovery,” she says in a statement. “I’m obsessed. It’s my soundtrack to happiness and keeps me pushing on. I have a lot of ideas in my head about dance music. So when I’m not training or doing OT, I’ve been creating music with the support of some new friends.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

After being told she might not survive, Leary pursued sport and became a champion. At the 2023 World Para Swimming Championships, she collected gold and silver medals. Then, at 2024 Paris Paralympics, she filled Australians’ hearts when she won two gold medals, including the 100 m freestyle S9, and a silver.

While in Paris, Alexa received a special message of support and encouragement from her hero, fellow Gold Coaster and etcetc Music signing FISHER.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FISHER (@followthefishtv)

For her feats, she received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to sport.

“Lex is a powerhouse. Focused, determined but also honest, open-hearted and passionate,” enthuses Aden Mullens, General Manager of etcetc Music.

The label’s new signing “is hugely passionate about music – which we’ve seen in all her interviews. Her ability shouldn’t be seen as a limitation to creating music – in fact, I’m more interested by what her experiences brings to a recording session. She’s overcome immense adversity, and if music can offer a glimpse into that journey, the result is bound to be something deeply profound.”

Leary co-produced the single from inception, working in the studio with Gold Coast producer Wongo, and she’s most certainly the creative lead, reps say. Next up, she’ll work on more singles and planning her debut DJ gigs, alongside her swimming training and competitions.

At etcetc Music, Leary joins a roster that includes PNAU, Kira Divine, George Maple, and FISH.

With a little support, says Mullens, Leary is the kind of person who “can do amazing things.”