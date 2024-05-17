Ben Lee has announced the release of his new album and released a single from it.

Set for release in September via Lee’s own company Weirder Together, This One’s for the Old Headz is a collaboration with his wife, Ione Skye. Recorded in just three days straight to tape, Lee’s new album album is set to be a throwback to classic records by the likes of Teenage Fanclub, Big Star, and The Replacements.

“This One’s for the Old Headz is a spirited, energetic exploration of getting older while staying true to your punk spirit,” Lee says. “With an album cover shot by legendary indie party photographer Cobrasnake, This One’s for the Old Headz is a blistering, loud guitar and harmony-filled classic Ben Lee album that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of old heads and young heads alike.”

Arriving alongside today’s album announcement is a new single, “Heavy Metal”, which has its origin in Lee’s childhood.

“When I was 10 years old I was obsessed with the Mötley Crüe home video ‘Uncensored’, and particularly a scene where singer Vince Neil rode down Sunset Blvd in a jacuzzi built into the back of a limo with two hot girls,” he explains.

“It was a seminal moment for me that imprinted deeply on my nascent ideas about success, sexuality and the music industry, as an impossibly iconic symbol of hedonism and rock ‘n’ roll debauchery. In some ways I’ve been chasing that moment my whole life, whatever that means. That’s what this song is about. Whatever has gone awry in my life, ‘blame it all on heavy metal.'”

Watch the music video below, which is essentially a shot by shot remake of the documentary Decline of Western Civilisation Part II: The Metal Years, with Lee playing Lemmy, Gene Simmons, Ozzy Osbourne, and other iconic metalhead. “It’s the performance I’ve been waiting my whole life to give!” Lee adds.

“Heavy Metal” follows the evergreen pop artist’s recent single “Lovers”, which was inspired by his wife’s journey of writing her upcoming memoir, Say Everything, and found the singer-songwriter delving into the complexities of romantic relationships.

Lee is currently on a mammoth tour across Australia. Find out more about his tour here.

Ben Lee’s “Heavy Metal” is out now. This One’s for the Old Headz is out Friday, September 20th via Weirder Together.