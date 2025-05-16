Ben Lee is hitting the road for a special anniversary run of Awake is the New Sleep, his beloved 2005 album that gave us indie-pop hits like “Catch My Disease” and “We’re All in This Together”.

The 20th anniversary Australian tour kicks off this September and October, with Lee set to perform the album in full.

“I’m not really a nostalgic person, I prefer to keep pushing forward with new projects and ideas,” Lee shared, “but this feels weirdly right to me.”

He says the album still resonates deeply with listeners. “I’ve chatted to so many people about the wide-eyed exploration and optimism of the record, and how it still seems to find people at the exact right time that they need that kind of energy.”

Lee wrote the album during a major turning point in his life. “I made it when I’d just left a major romantic relationship, had no record deal for the first time in my career, and was getting into spirituality, philosophy and the occult (but wasn’t in over my head just yet – that would come soon enough lol).”

To go with the tour, Lee is releasing “Catch My Disease 2025”, a shoegaze-leaning rework of his 2005 hit featuring Phantom Planet. “Alex [Greenwald] said ‘Yes, as long as we can go shoegaze with it.’ I said ‘of course.’”

He even updated some lyrics: “Had to chuck in a mention of Ulladulla,” he said, “and also shouted out some of my favourite Aussie artists, Mallrat and Miss Kanina.”

The tour will see Lee perform Awake is the New Sleep in full. “No backing tracks, no click tracks, no video screens,” he promised. “It’s gonna be a vibe.” The tour will hit major cities across Australia this Spring, with shows in Canberra, Newcastle, Sydney, Byron Bay, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Castlemaine, Torquay, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Fremantle between September 25th and October 18th. Frontier Member Presale starts Tuesday, May 20th at 2pm (local time) via frontiertouring.com/benlee and runs for 24 hours or until allocation is exhausted. General tickets go on sale Thursday, May 22nd at 2pm (local time).

Ben Lee 20th Anniversary Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

Thursday, September 25th

UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT

Lic. All Ages

moshtix.com.au

Friday, September 26th

King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Lic. All Ages

oztix.com.au

Saturday, September 27th

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

18+

moshtix.com.au

Thursday, October 2nd

The Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW

18+

moshtix.com.au

Friday, October 3rd

The Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

18+

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, October 4th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

12+

oztix.com.au

Thursday, October 9th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

18+

oztix.com.au

Friday, October 10th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

18+

oztix.com.au

Saturday, October 11th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

18+

moshtix.com.au

Friday, October 17th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

18+

oztix.com.au

Saturday, October 18th

Fremantle Arts Centre – Front Garden, Fremantle, WA

18+

oztix.com.au