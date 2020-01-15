Bernie Sanders is now in full support of Cardi B becoming a politician, saying that it would be good for her to bring her unique experiences into the political field.

Last week, Cardi made it clear that when she says she might get into politics, she means it. “I think I want to be a politician,” she wrote. “I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Government.”

The next day, she followed up: “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

Of course, following this announcement, many people made jokes about the rapper not being fit for government for whatever reason they could possibly come up with. Debates ensued, as they usually do in issues of politics.

However, now it seems that presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has stood up in support of Cardi B’s optimism.

Sanders told TMZ: “Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country. She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

That’s almost verbatim to what Sanders has said about Cardi in the past following the campaign video she did with the politician last year, so at least his Cardi B talking points are consistent!

You can watch the video for ‘Press’ by Cardi B below

