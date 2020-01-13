Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, better known as Cardi B, now wants to be a politician. In a recent string of Tweets, she says that she really loves government, even though she doesn’t agree with it.

Welcome to 2020, Cardi B is considering getting into politics. The rapper shared her thoughts about getting involved with the United States government in a series of tweets on January 13th. In the tweets, she highlights that America lacks patriotism needed to send people to war, since she believes that not many people outwardly love being America.

She also made it very clear that these are just her first thoughts on the matter, and she is looking to clarify further in a live video where her thoughts aren’t confined to the small spaces that Twitter provides users.

“I think I want to be a politician,” Cardi announced on Twitter. “I really love government even tho I don’t agree with [our] Government.”

She continued: “Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.”

“I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it …So imma come back to my last two tweets another day. Imma talk about it another day,” she wrote.

The tweets come a little over a week after Cardi criticized President Trump’s order to kill Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani. In a Jan. 3 tweet, she said that “s— ain’t no joke! Specially being from New York. Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date.”

You can have a look at Cardi’s governmental Tweets below. Cardi for President?

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

Like I was watching War https://t.co/r4gwhTQkHy matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020