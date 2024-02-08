In Partnership with McDonald’s

Stuck for gig ideas across New Zealand this summer? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

As soon as the sun breaks through the Land of the Long White Cloud, Kiwis really have only one thing on their mind: going to concerts and festivals.

Seeing live music with your mates often involves a classic summer road trip, whether you’re driving into Auckland CBD for a headline show at Spark Arena or trekking to the South Island for Rhythm & Alps, and summer roadie season also means Driver Tax.

Us drivers know what that means: whatever your mates are munching on while you’re behind the wheel, you crave – nay, deserve – a cut.

Luckily Macca’s has you covered with a Driver Tax Calculator so you don’t have to calculate what you’re owed yourself. Simply download the Macca’s app to work out what your passengers owe you, and you can even help them pay it with cool food deals all summer long. When you get to pick the tunes AND get the Driver Tax, it feels good to be the driver.

Before you hit the road, check out our list of the best gigs taking place around New Zealand between February 9th-February 23rd below.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Fun Lovin’ Criminals

Friday, February 9th

Hunter Lounge, Wellington

Saturday, February 10th

Powerstation, Auckland

Tickets: Under the Radar

Best known for rap-rock hits like “Scooby Snacks”, New York’s Fun Lovin’ Criminals – minus original lead singer Huey Morgan – are coming to New Zealand 25 years since their last visit to the country for Big Day Out 1999. They’ll be joined at their Wellington and Auckland shows by local legends Goodshirt – it could be the rare opportunity to hear their classic song “Sophie” performed live.

Pony Baby

Friday, February 9th

Common Room, Hastings

Thursday, February 15th

Le Picton Cafe, Picton

Friday, February 16th

Nelson Boat Shed, Nelson

Saturday, February 17th

Wunderbar, Lyttelton

Monday, February 19th

Pigeon Bay Social Club, Pigeon Bay

Wednesday, February 21st

Mussel Inn, Golden Bay

Tickets: Under the Radar

Alt-country duo ARAHI and Jazmine Mary are both excellent as solo artists, but they’re just as great to listen to together. As Pony Baby, the pair will be embarking on a national album tour through February and March, stopping everywhere from Nelson to Pigeon Bay to Golden Bay.

Calexico

Friday, February 9th

Opera House, Wellington

Saturday, February 10th

Loons, Lyttelton

Sunday, February 11th

Powerstation, Auckland

Tickets: Banished Music

True indie rock icons Calexico are coming to New Zealand from Arizona to celebrate the (belated) 20th anniversary of their fourth studio album, Feast of Wire. Released in 2003, Feast of Wire was praised by Pitchfork as being the band’s “first genuinely masterful full-length, crammed with immediate songcraft, shifting moods and open-ended exploration.” Calexico will play their fourth album in its entirety at their three New Zealand shows, alongside some fan favourites sprinkled throughout their set.

NO CIGAR

Saturday, February 10th

Hollywood Cinema, Auckland

Tickets: Under the Radar

Indie rockers NO CIGAR are returning home after a hugely successful European tour. They’re celebrating their latest album, The Great Escape, at shows in New Zealand and Australia, following a big 2023 that saw them nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 Panhead Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards.

Pacific Avenue

Saturday, February 10th

The Tuning Fork, Auckland

Tickets: Pacific Avenue

Australian alternative rockers Pacific Avenue are coming to New Zealand for the very first time this month. Pacific Avenue enjoyed their biggest year to date in 2023, with their debut album, Flowers, reaching number three on the ARIA Albums Chart and earning the band two ARIA Awards nominations for Breakthrough Artist and Best Rock Album.

NF

Sunday, February 11th

Spark Arena, Auckland

Tickets: Live Nation

One of the biggest rapper of the last five years is bringing his latest tour to New Zealand. NF will head to Auckland’s Spark Arena to belatedly celebrate his 2023 album, Hope, which was a top two hit in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and Norway. With almost 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify, expect demand for NF’s NZ show to be high.

Great Gable

Thursday, February 15th

San Fran, Wellington

Friday, February 16th

Loons, Lyttelton

Saturday, February 17th

Yonder, Queenstown

Sunday, February 18th

Dive, Dunedin

Tickets: Great Gable

Australian indie rock outfit are coming back for another trip around New Zealand. Armed with exciting new songs and their usual energetic live show, they’ll perform across the country this February.

Phoebe Rings

Friday, February 16th

Vogelmorn Bowling Club, Wellington

Tickets: Under the Radar

Auckland dream-pop band will celebrate their latest single, “아스라이 Aseurai”, in Wellington this month, which was named as a Song You Need to Know by Rolling Stone AU/NZ. The band will be joined at Vogelmorn by Dateline, who were named as one of Eight Kiwi Artists Tipped to Take Over by Rolling Stone AU/NZ last year.

Wednesday

Saturday, February 17th

Meow, Wellington

Thursday, February 22nd

Whammy Bar, Auckland

Tickets: Banished Music

One of the most acclaimed bands of the past couple of years, Wednesday are bringing their stunning alt-country anthems to New Zealand at the end of the month. Wednesday are celebrating their excellent 2023 album, Rat Saw God, which was hailed by many publications as one of the best albums of the year.