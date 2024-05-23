Beyoncé is being sued over her iconic hit, “Break My Soul”.

As per Rolling Stone, a New Orleans group has accused the pop (and country) superstar of copyright infringement stemming from her use of a sample from Big Freedia, who they claim illegally used lyrics from their 2002 song, “Release a Wiggle”.

In the complaint, which was filed in Louisiana federal court on Wednesday, May 22nd, members of Da Showstoppaz alleges that Beyoncé specifically sampled Big Freedia’s 2014 song “Explode”, which illegally used “copyrighted lyrics, melody, and musical arrangement” from their aforementioned 2022 song.

“Defendants used Plaintiffs’ words, melody, and musical arrangement from their copyrighted works to create an album as homage to ‘uncle Johnny’ who exposed the music and culture of the LGBTQ community of greater New Orleans, of which three members are strongly affiliated with themselves, all displayed in its full force — the tone, actual words, melody, musical arrangement of bounce music,” the lawsuit states.

Sony Music, Jay-Z, and others have been named as defendants alongside Beyoncé and Big Freedia.

The complain also alleges that while “Mrs. Carter, Big Freedia, Parkwood, Sony, and others have received many accolades and substantial profits from ‘Explode’ and ‘Break My Soul’ and the Renaissance album, the ‘Renaissance World Tour,’ and the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, Da Showstoppaz’s have received nothing — no acknowledgment, no credit, no remuneration of any kind.”

Da Showstoppaz want to be credited and given compensation rights for “Break My Soul” and “Explode,” as well as receive royalties for future licenses on the tracks.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Break My Soul” quickly became one of Beyoncé’s biggest hits upon its release in 2022, topping the US Billboard Hot 100. “Break My Soul” earned Beyoncé three nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Dance/Electronic Recording, with Beyoncé winning the latter award.