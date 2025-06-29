Beyoncé’s hometown Houston concert faced an unexpected technical difficulty on Saturday when the flying red car she uses during her performance of “16 Carriages” malfunctioned mid-air.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the suspended vehicle, a significant set piece in her Cowboy Carter Tour, stalled above the crowd at NGR Stadium, beginning to tilt and sway precariously. Demonstrating remarkable composure, Beyoncé calmly instructed the crew to halt the performance.

“Stop. Stop, stop, stop, stop,” she said as the music abruptly cut out. The car remained hovering for approximately one minute before crew members slowly lowered it into an aisle on the floor level, allowing the singer to safely disembark.

After a brief delay, Beyoncé made her way back to the main stage where she resumed and completed her performance of “16 Carriages” before closing the show with “Amen” as originally planned.

Following the incident, the singer told the crowd after the malfunction (via the Houston Chronicle): “Thank y’all for your patience. I wanna thank y’all for loving me. If ever I fall, I know y’all will catch me.”

The technical mishap occurred during the penultimate song of her concert, just moments before the finale. Despite the interruption, Beyoncé maintained her professionalism and ensured the show continued for her fans.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The road crew now faces a significant challenge as they must repair the flying car mechanism quickly, with another scheduled performance at Houston’s NRG Stadium today. The back-to-back Houston shows are particularly significant as they represent homecoming performances for the Texas-born superstar.

‘The Cowboy Carter Tour; supports Beyoncé’s latest album of the same name, which has received widespread acclaim for its innovative blend of country music with her signature style. The elaborate stage production, including the now-troubled flying car segment, has been a highlight of the tour that has thrilled audiences across North America.