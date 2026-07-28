The 2026 Beyond the Valley lineup is here!
The multi-day New Years festival, taking place Barunah Plains in Victoria from December 28th-January 1st, will be headlined by John Summit and the Black Eyed Peas.
Also confirmed on the bill includes a stack of high profile local and international talent including The Veronicas, Vince Staples, Ocean Alley, Skepta, Armand Van Helden and The Jungle Giants.
Check out the full lineup below.
“Festivals matter more than ever. They give people a place to belong, and a place to fall in love with music – and it’s a privilege to play a part in that through BTV,” Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Untitled Group, Nicholas Greco, said.
“We’re so excited to be delivering such an incredible lineup to our BTV community, and to bring in the new year with you all again”.
Festival tickets are again available in 4-day, 3-day, 2-day, NYE-only and single-day options. General sale tickets go on sale from 12pm AEST on Friday, August 7th. Click here for more details.
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BEYOND THE VALLEY
28 DECEMBER 2026 – 1 JANUARY 2027
BARUNAH PLAINS, WADAWURRUNG AND EASTERN MAAR COUNTRY, VIC
LINEUP (A-Z)
2charm
2LUBLY
Afrodisiac
After
AKEYLAH
Anetha
Arielle Free
Armand Van Helden
Baby Oliv
bellxsxs
Benwal
BIIANCO
Black Eyed Peas (AUS Exclusive)
Boys Noize
Bryson Hill
Carla Martinez
Club Angel
CRŸBABY
DART
Dean Turnley
DELULU
Disco Lines
DJ PGZ
Eva Charley
Ewan McVicar
Faster Horses
Frost Children
Funk Tribu
Hamdi
Hannah Laing
Helena Lauwaert
Jackie Hollander
Jamback
Jayda G
Job Jobse
John Summit
Jordan Brando B2B Luuk Van Dijk
The Jungle Giants
JUPiTA b2b bbsanii
Kiara Friend
KI/KI
Kyle Starkey
Layton Giordani
Lex
Lexï
Love, Jess
Mella Dee
Mia Koden
MPH
Nia Archives
Nice Girl
nimino
Ocean Alley
Odd Mob
Oppidan
oskar med k
Overmono
Playlunch
Renaessance
Riordan
Robert Baxter
Rossi.
Rum Jungle
Saint Ludo
salute
Skepta
Soul Mass Transit System
southstar
SPFDJ
Su Yen 素燕
THC
Tiff Cornish
Tommy Holohan
TWOFACED
VANNA
The Veronicas
Vince Staples
Waxx Off
WOLTERS
WVCHWY
X & Ivy
Yikes
THE LOUNGE ROOM (A-Z)
Ash McGregor
Ball Magnets
Bittersweet
Breaking Through
Cowboy C*untry
Cupid’s Court Live Dating Show
Fast Fashun
The Grill
In Pour Taste: Comedy Wine Tasting
Kath Ebbs
Masters of Ceremonies
Ross + Will Weightman
TDA In Conversation
Wintana Kidane