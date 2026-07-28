The 2026 Beyond the Valley lineup is here!

The multi-day New Years festival, taking place Barunah Plains in Victoria from December 28th-January 1st, will be headlined by John Summit and the Black Eyed Peas.

Also confirmed on the bill includes a stack of high profile local and international talent including The Veronicas, Vince Staples, Ocean Alley, Skepta, Armand Van Helden and The Jungle Giants.

Check out the full lineup below.

“Festivals matter more than ever. They give people a place to belong, and a place to fall in love with music – and it’s a privilege to play a part in that through BTV,” Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Untitled Group, Nicholas Greco, said.

“We’re so excited to be delivering such an incredible lineup to our BTV community, and to bring in the new year with you all again”.

Festival tickets are again available in 4-day, 3-day, 2-day, NYE-only and single-day options. General sale tickets go on sale from 12pm AEST on Friday, August 7th. Click here for more details.

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BEYOND THE VALLEY

28 DECEMBER 2026 – 1 JANUARY 2027

BARUNAH PLAINS, WADAWURRUNG AND EASTERN MAAR COUNTRY, VIC

LINEUP (A-Z)

2charm

2LUBLY

Afrodisiac

After

AKEYLAH

Anetha

Arielle Free

Armand Van Helden

Baby Oliv

bellxsxs

Benwal

BIIANCO

Black Eyed Peas (AUS Exclusive)

Boys Noize

Bryson Hill

Carla Martinez

Club Angel

CRŸBABY

DART

Dean Turnley

DELULU

Disco Lines

DJ PGZ

Eva Charley

Ewan McVicar

Faster Horses

Frost Children

Funk Tribu

Hamdi

Hannah Laing

Helena Lauwaert

Jackie Hollander

Jamback

Jayda G

Job Jobse

John Summit

Jordan Brando B2B Luuk Van Dijk

The Jungle Giants

JUPiTA b2b bbsanii

Kiara Friend

KI/KI

Kyle Starkey

Layton Giordani

Lex

Lexï

Love, Jess

Mella Dee

Mia Koden

MPH

Nia Archives

Nice Girl

nimino

Ocean Alley

Odd Mob

Oppidan

oskar med k

Overmono

Playlunch

Renaessance

Riordan

Robert Baxter

Rossi.

Rum Jungle

Saint Ludo

salute

Skepta

Soul Mass Transit System

southstar

SPFDJ

Su Yen 素燕

THC

Tiff Cornish

Tommy Holohan

TWOFACED

VANNA

The Veronicas

Vince Staples

Waxx Off

WOLTERS

WVCHWY

X & Ivy

Yikes

THE LOUNGE ROOM (A-Z)

Ash McGregor

Ball Magnets

Bittersweet

Breaking Through

Cowboy C*untry

Cupid’s Court Live Dating Show

Fast Fashun

The Grill

In Pour Taste: Comedy Wine Tasting

Kath Ebbs

Masters of Ceremonies

Ross + Will Weightman

TDA In Conversation

Wintana Kidane