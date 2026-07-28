The 2026 Beyond the Valley lineup is here!

The multi-day New Years festival, taking place Barunah Plains in Victoria from December 28th-January 1st, will be headlined by John Summit and the Black Eyed Peas.

Also confirmed on the bill includes a stack of high profile local and international talent including The Veronicas, Vince Staples, Ocean Alley, Skepta, Armand Van Helden and The Jungle Giants.

Check out the full lineup below.

“Festivals matter more than ever. They give people a place to belong, and a place to fall in love with music – and it’s a privilege to play a part in that through BTV,” Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Untitled Group, Nicholas Greco, said.

“We’re so excited to be delivering such an incredible lineup to our BTV community, and to bring in the new year with you all again”.

Festival tickets are again available in 4-day, 3-day, 2-day, NYE-only and single-day options. General sale tickets go on sale from 12pm AEST on Friday, August 7th. Click here for more details.

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BEYOND THE VALLEY

28 DECEMBER 2026 – 1 JANUARY 2027

BARUNAH PLAINS, WADAWURRUNG AND EASTERN MAAR COUNTRY, VIC

LINEUP (A-Z)

2charm

 2LUBLY

 Afrodisiac

 After

 AKEYLAH

 Anetha

 Arielle Free

Armand Van Helden

 Baby Oliv

 bellxsxs

 Benwal

 BIIANCO

Black Eyed Peas (AUS Exclusive)

Boys Noize

 Bryson Hill

 Carla Martinez

 Club Angel

 CRŸBABY

 DART

 Dean Turnley

 DELULU

Disco Lines

 DJ PGZ

 Eva Charley

Ewan McVicar

 Faster Horses

 Frost Children

Funk Tribu

 Hamdi

Hannah Laing

 Helena Lauwaert

 Jackie Hollander

 Jamback

 Jayda G

 Job Jobse

John Summit

 Jordan Brando B2B Luuk Van Dijk

 The Jungle Giants

 JUPiTA b2b bbsanii

 Kiara Friend

KI/KI

 Kyle Starkey

 Layton Giordani

 Lex

 Lexï

 Love, Jess

 Mella Dee

 Mia Koden

 MPH

Nia Archives

 Nice Girl

 nimino

Ocean Alley

 Odd Mob

 Oppidan

 oskar med k

Overmono

 Playlunch

 Renaessance

 Riordan

 Robert Baxter

 Rossi.

 Rum Jungle

 Saint Ludo

 salute

 Skepta

 Soul Mass Transit System

 southstar

 SPFDJ

 Su Yen 素燕

THC

 Tiff Cornish

 Tommy Holohan

 TWOFACED

 VANNA

The Veronicas

Vince Staples

 Waxx Off

 WOLTERS

 WVCHWY

 X & Ivy

 Yikes

THE LOUNGE ROOM (A-Z)

Ash McGregor

Ball Magnets

Bittersweet

Breaking Through

Cowboy C*untry

Cupid’s Court Live Dating Show

Fast Fashun

The Grill

In Pour Taste: Comedy Wine Tasting

Kath Ebbs

Masters of Ceremonies

Ross + Will Weightman

TDA In Conversation

Wintana Kidane