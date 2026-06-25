BIG NOTER will release their debut album this year.

Briggs’ band will release Songs in the Key of Wrestling on September 18th via Island Records Australia.

Arriving alongside today’s album announcement is new single “F.M.D.”, which was produced by the renowned Nick DiDia (Rage Against the Machine, Pearl Jam).

“F.M.D.” finds BIG NOTER taking aim at the lazy myths and deep-seated racism that continue to shape expectations around Aboriginal people in Australia.

“Your average Australian (racist) comment section will have you believe Aboriginal people have FREE Californian bungalows and a Hilux in the driveway,” Briggs says of the angry song. “Here’s the list of things blackfullas get for free: diabetes, heart disease, incarceration, suicide, unemployment and that’s just the top 5. Nothing given, only taken away! So look, if you’re sick of hearing about it, imagine how we feel?! FMD!”

To celebrate Songs in the Key of Wrestling, BIG NOTER will play headline shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne between August and September (see full dates below). They will also perform at the 2026 NIMAs alongside Baker Boy, Electric Fields, and more in August.

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BIG NOTER is a full live band that taps into Briggs’ hardcore, punk, and metal roots. “People might be surprised, but this is where I’m most at home — this is the sound I was raised on,” Briggs said upon announcing the project. BIG NOTER got to open for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Rage Against the Machine legend Tom Morello during his Australian shows in 2025.

BIG NOTER’s “F.M.D.” is out now. Songs in the Key of Wrestling is out September 18th via Island Records Australia (pre-save/pre-order here).

BIG NOTER 2026 Australian Tour

Ticket information available here

Friday, August 14th

Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, August 15th

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, September 19th

The Tote, Melbourne, VIC