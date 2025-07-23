Big Pineapple Festival has unveiled a massive lineup for its 10th anniversary edition, headlined by Australian hip-hop giants Hilltop Hoods.

Set to take place at Pineapple Fields on the Sunshine Coast on November 1st, the festival promises a lineup of local and international talent spanning a wide array of genres.

Joining Hilltop Hoods are homegrown acts including The Cat Empire, The Jungle Giants, PNAU, Polaris, Hands Like Houses, and Thelma Plum. Aotearoa’s reggae-rock stars Six60 will bring their laid-back grooves across the Tasman, while US duo MKTO — best known for their hit “Classic” — are set to perform following a brief Australian tour in October.

“When we started this festival years ago, our goal was to put Australian artists front and centre and create an unforgettable experience for fans,” shares Big Pineapple founder and Festival Director Mark Pico.

“To be here over a decade later with the festival stronger than ever — and even earning industry awards again — is incredibly humbling. It’s a testament to the amazing community of artists, attendees, and partners who have believed in the Big Pineapple Festival from the start.”

This year will also see the debut of a brand-new stage, Superlove Arena, a purpose-built zone dedicated to electronic music. The stage will host sets from Baauer, Bushbaby, Anna Lunoe B2B Nina Las Vegas, KLP B2B Mell Hall, Little Fritter B2B Wongo, Paluma B2B Kessin, Shimmy, and Raw Ordio.

The festival has continued to champion emerging Australian talent, locking in rising acts such as Betty Taylor, Beckah Amani, HEADSEND, and IVANA.

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Rosanna Natoli says the event has “grown into a cornerstone of our cultural calendar, bringing together artists, audiences, and the community in a shared love of live music.”

“It’s especially exciting to see emerging local talent like Betty Taylor featured alongside national and international acts, reinforcing the Sunshine Coast’s reputation as a place where creativity thrives,” she says.

Pre-sale tickets go live at 8am on Monday, July 28th, with general public sales opening the following day at 8am.

To sign up for pre-sale tickets, click here.