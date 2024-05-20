Former Nickelodeon stars Big Time Rush are coming to Australia.

The pop sensations have announced tour dates in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, all taking place this October (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 28th at 1pm local time. The Live Nation pre-sale begins on Monday, May 27th at 12pm local time, while the Mastercard pre-sale begins on Thursday, May 23rd at 11am local time. There’s also a pre-sale for Big Time Rush Fan Club members, which begins on Thursday, May 23rd at 9am local time.

Big Time Rush were propelled to stardom overnight in 2009 with the launch of their Nickelodeon TV show. The group went on hiatus in 2013, but reunited in 2020 for a socially distanced performance of their hit “Worldwide”.

That was followed by a slew of singles in 2022: “Honey”, “Fall”, and “Not Giving You Up”.

Big Time Rush is composed of Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson, and Carlos PenaVega, and Schmidt says the beloved boy band have a special connection.

“We can glance at each other and with the smallest look, we’ll understand what’s needed or how great something was or what we need to do next,” he says about their innate chemistry.

This will be Big Time Rush’s debut Australian tour. The group will head Down Under after completing their sold-out tour in Europe and the UK this June. They also completed their successful ‘Can’t Get Enough’ tour last year.

Big Time Rush 2024 Australian Tour

Mastercard pre-sale begins Thursday, May 23rd (11am local time)

Live Nation pre-sale begins Monday, May 27th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, May 28th (1pm local time)

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au

Tuesday, October 8th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, October 11th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, October 12th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW