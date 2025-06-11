Over 120 artists have been announced for BIGSOUND 2025, showcasing a wide range of emerging talent from Australia and Aotearoa.

Set to take over Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley from September 2–5, the lineup features names like Melbourne neo-soul artist Kaiit, 12-year-old Perth rapper Inkabee, Sydney’s Azure Ryder, rock outfit The Southern River Band, and local singer-songwriter Hatchie.

Aotearoa will be well represented, too, with pop-rockers Borderline, surfy indie crew Coast Arcade, dancefloor favourites Flamingo Pier, genre-hoppers Grecco Romank, and dream-pop outfit Phoebe Rings all heading across the ditch.

“Curating this year’s program has been such a joy — the artists we’ve selected reflect the incredible depth of talent in Australia, and each one is doing truly exciting things with their music. We’re so proud of this group and can’t wait to see them bring the Fortitude Valley to life in September,” share BIGSOUND Music Programmers Casey O’Shaughnessy and Katie Rynne.

“We also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to every single artist who applied. We were genuinely blown away by the quality, creativity and diversity of submissions — it made the selection process incredibly tough, in the best possible way. There’s so much talent out there, and while we couldn’t include everyone this year, we recognise the heart you put into your music, and we’re excited for what lies ahead for you.”

For more information for BIGSOUND 2025, visit www.bigsound.org.au.

BIGSOUND 2025

September 2nd–5th

Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, QLD

Full Artist Announcement

1nn3r53lf (VIC)

Aidan Fine (NZ)

Akala Newman (NSW)

Ama (NSW)

Amélie Farren (QLD)

Atlvs (VIC)

Azure Ryder (NSW)

Badassmutha (QLD)

Bad/Love (VIC)

Bad Juju (VIC)

The Beefs (WA)

Besties (NSW)

Birren (NSW)

Borderline (NZ)

Briana Dinsdale (QLD)

Buddy Knox (NSW)

Bvt (NSW)

Charli Lucas (NSW)

Charlie Needs Braces (VIC)

Cheeky Leash (NSW)

C_H_L__O_E (NSW)

Chloe Styler (QLD)

Chor Bazaar (VIC)

Cloning (WA)

Closure (NSW)

Coast Arcade (NZ)

Cooper Smith (VIC)

Cora (QLD)

Corrella (NZ)

Dani Enli (WA)

Darcie Haven (WA)

Daste. (QLD)

Day We Ran (QLD)

Denim (QLD)

Denzel Kennedy (QLD)

Disphing (QLD)

Dogworld (VIC)

Down And Out (SA)

Dylan Wright (NSW)

Effe (QLD)

Eliza & The Delusionals (NSW)

Ella Ion (SA)

Elly May Barnes (NSW)

Emeree (VIC)

Flamingo Pier (NZ)

Flynn Gurry (VIC)

Frankie Venter (NZ)

Fred Leone (QLD)

George Alice (SA)

Georgia Knight (VIC)

Glves (QLD)

Grecco Romank (NZ)

Harper Bloom (VIC)

Hatchie (QLD)

Headsend (NSW)

Heartline (SA)

Heyzuko! (WA)

Homesick (NSW)

Horse (NSW)

Ijale (VIC)

Inkabee (WA)

Intermood (VIC)

James Range Band (NT)

Jämo & Kumi (VIC)

Jet Walker (QLD)

Jet Vesper (ACT)

Josh Hannan (VIC)

Josh Setterfield (QLD)

Josie (QLD)

Kaiit (VIC)

Kat Edwards (VIC)

Kayps (WA)

Ksmba (VIC)

Kye (VIC)

Last Quokka (WA)

Late 90s (VIC)

Lazy Ghost (NSW)

Le Shiv (NSW)

Letters To Lions (NSW)

Lola Scott (NSW)

Lucky (VIC)

Lumens (SA)

Lyric (QLD)

Mannequin Death Squad (VIC)

Mariae Cassandra (WA)

Marlon (SA)

Mel Blue (VIC)

Michael Honan (VIC)

Mid Drift (QLD)

Mikeyy (NZ)

Mincy (NSW)

Mozë (VIC)

Mumfighter (NSW)

Nate G (NSW)

Nightlight (VIC)

Phoebe Rings (NZ)

Pisco Sour (VIC)

Polish Club (NSW)

Puréé (SA)

Rageflower (NSW)

Redd. (VIC)

Ringlets (NZ)

Robbie Mortimer (QLD)

Robert Baxter (VIC)

Rod Coote (VIC)

Rnzō (NZ)

Seb Szabo (VIC)

Shock Corridor (TAS)

Sleepazoid (VIC)

The Southern River Band (WA)

Spike Fuck (VIC)

The Stamps (VIC)

Sunsick Daisy (SA)

Sweet Talk (VIC)

Taija (WA)

That Gurl Bella (NSW)

Theeth (NSW)

There’s A Tuesday (NZ)

Tiana Khasi (VIC)

The Tullamarines (SA)

Tyla Rodrigues (QLD)

Ugli (QLD)

Ullah (WA)

Velvet Bloom (VIC)

Vv-Ace (VIC)

Wafia (LA)

The Wet Whistles (QLD)

Wishlist (VIC)

Yung Maynie (SA)

Zafty (VIC)