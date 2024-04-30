Naarm-based neo-soul artist Kaiit is back with her latest single, “Space”.

Alongside news of her signing to Big Sis Energy Records and an upcoming debut performance at the Sydney Opera House on May 24th for Vivid LIVE, the song reflects a period of personal growth for the artist.

“Space” showcases Kaiit’s soulful vocals and introspective lyrics, offering listeners a moment of contemplation before action.

“When we’re alone is usually the time we are reflecting, thinking, deciding… in that place before taking action,”explains Kaiit. “That’s where I found the inspiration to create ‘Space’ – literally and sonically. I was mentally exhausted and couldn’t share what I was going through as I was living it. I needed a bookmark, an audio reminder, of the lessons I had learnt in those moments – so when I start getting into old patterns I play this song.

She adds: “The deep exhale at the end of ‘Space’ feels like a release, because the song is that to me. I’ve kept going back to this track, continuing to heal from it, which is a confirmation for me that other people need to hear it and hopefully heal from it too.”

The accompanying music video, featuring Kaiit’s Aunties, adds to the song’s themes of comfort and safety (watch below).

“What’s kept me holding on and pushing forward, especially these past couple of years, is community – my supporters. That’s why you’ll see my Aunties around me in the music video, representing all of the people that nurture my spirit in being expressive and free. I feel so supported by my community and they have truly helped me gain my independence back, in more ways than one,” Kaiit adds.

Having debuted with “Natural Woman” in 2017 and following up with her EP Live From Her Room in 2018, Kaiit has established herself as an impressive rising talent. Her hit “Miss Shiney”, released in 2019, written while in Papua New Guinea, garnered critical acclaim, winning the ARIA award for Best Soul/R&B Release and later clinching the Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition.

With performances alongside notable artists including SZA, The Internet, and Chaka Khan, Kaiit is just getting started.

Kaiit’s “Space” is out now.