QMusic has boosted artist pay across the board for BIGSOUND 2026, with every act on the BIGSOUND 100 set to receive increased financial support as the event marks its 25th anniversary.

For the first time, every showcasing act will get a travel contribution, access to a new QR code payment system letting patrons directly support artists during their sets, and an additional free conference delegate pass with increased session access.

Interim CEO of QMusic Kristy Ellis said the package reflects what government, philanthropic and industry partners can achieve when aligned behind a shared goal. The program was will be previewed at an official launch event in Fortitude Valley tonight (July 15th).

“For 25 years, BIGSOUND has helped accelerate careers, create opportunities, and shape the future of Australian music. This year’s BIGSOUND is about celebrating that legacy while continuing to invest in what’s next,” she said.

“Whether you’re an artist, industry professional or music fan, BIGSOUND 2026 offers an experience unlike anything else in Australia, and we’re excited to have a few special surprises in store as part of the celebrations.

“These initiatives are a step in the right direction and recognise the commitment across our industry to supporting Australian and New Zealand artists. We’re proud to be providing more support to showcasing artists than ever before, and we’ll be sharing the details with all 100 acts from today.”

The expanded travel funding was made possible by government foundation support and philanthropic contributions from the Harding Foundation, Hutchinson Builders, the Apostolos Family and the Shepherd Foundation. Presenting Partner Oztix has separately funded the new “Stage Drive” initiative, letting fans donate directly to artists via QR code at the point of performance. Oztix CEO Stuart Field said the tool builds on the company’s long-standing partnership with BIGSOUND.

“We’ve used our technology to build a simple way for fans to back the artists they love, right at the point of the performance. As a proud Brisbane company and long-time partner of QMusic and BIGSOUND, putting money directly into artists’ hands is exactly the kind of support Australia’s live music scene needs,” Field said.

The BIGSOUND conference is running from September 1st-4th across Fortitude Valley, built around the theme ‘Creatives in Conversation’, spanning artist wellbeing, international export, AI and the crossover between music, sport and live experience. Conference Programmers Cathy Oates and Niriko McLure said the 2026 program centres Australian voices, with international guests attending rather than leading the conversation. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, who first showcased at BIGSOUND in 2013, will return for an Artist In Conversation session, while triple j and AMRAP will both return with their regular industry sessions.

The Goolwal Goolwal First Nations program will also return with twelve First Nations-led acts on the BIGSOUND 100. QMusic First Nations Project Officer Natalie Lingwoodock said the 2026 program is “stacked with Blak excellence”, with Trials, Kobie Dee and Tasman Keith among the artists featured in the Artists in Conversation series.

The full BIGSOUND 100 showcase program is now live here, with 100 acts performing across Fortitude Valley venues over three nights. Partners Up Bank and Monster Children will also offer artists the chance to win an $20,000 cash prize, with five finalists performing at the Up x Monster Children Showcase.

Ticket information and the full program are available here.

From The Music Network