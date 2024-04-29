Billie Eilish is coming back to Australia.

The pop superstar has announced several shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, all of which will take place next February and March (see full dates below). The Australian leg of her world tour will follow her North American tour dates and will be proceeded by her European, UK, and Ireland shows.

Tickets to Eilish’s Australian shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 3rd at staggered times. There will also be several pre-sales taking place for the tour (see below).

According to a press release, these shows will be Eilish’s only Australian tour dates in 2025.

The US singer-songwriter is touring in support of her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which comes out on May 17th. It’s the eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s Happier Than Ever, which topped charts around the world including in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and US.

Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft is out May 17th (pre-save/pre-order here).

Billie Eilish 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by Live Nation and Frontier Touring

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

AMERICAN EXPRESS MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via www.Amex.com.au/Experiences

Wednesday 1 May – Thursday 2 May

Or until presale allocation exhausted

Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

FRONTIER MEMBER PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/billieeilish

Thursday 2 May – Friday 3 May

Or until presale allocation exhausted

Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

LIVE NATION PRE-SALE

via livenation.com.au

Thursday 2 May – Friday 3 May

Or until presale allocation exhausted

Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more detail

VODAFONE PRE-SALE

via Vodafone.com.au/ticket

Thursday 2 May – Friday 3 May

Or until presale allocation exhausted

Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

GENERAL TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 3 May (times staggered, see below)

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

NO FURTHER SHOWS TO BE ADDED – GET IN FAST!

Tuesday 18 February

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

On sale: Friday 3 May (2pm AEST)

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 19 February

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

On sale: Friday 3 May (2pm AEST)

ticketek.com.au

Friday 21 February

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

On sale: Friday 3 May (2pm AEST)

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 22 February

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

On sale: Friday 3 May (2pm AEST)

ticketek.com.au

Monday 24 February

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

On sale: Friday 3 May (1pm AEST)

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 25 February

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

On sale: Friday 3 May (1pm AEST)

ticketek.com.au

Thursday 27 February

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

On sale: Friday 3 May (1pm AEST)

ticketek.com.au

Friday 28 February

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

On sale: Friday 3 May (1pm AEST)

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 4 March

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VI

On sale: Friday 3 May (3pm AEST)

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 5 March

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

On sale: Friday 3 May (3pm AEST)

ticketek.com.au

Friday 7 March

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

On sale: Friday 3 May (3pm AEST)

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 8 March

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

On sale: Friday 3 May (3pm AEST)

ticketek.com.au