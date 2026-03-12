Billie Eilish is set to make her feature film debut in an adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar.

Per Rolling Stone, the film will be directed and adapted by Sarah Polley, known for Women Talking, Hey Lady!, and more.

Set in the 1950s, The Bell Jar chronicles teenage student Esther Greenwood as she grapples with intense mental health struggles. The character is sent to a psychiatrist, bounces around mental institutions, and attempts to dismantle her learned understanding of traditional gender roles. Deadline reported that Eilish will play Greenwood.

The film marks Eilish’s feature debut, but not her acting debut. She first starred in Swarm, a dark comedy miniseries created by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover. She played a cult leader who took an interest in an unstable, pop-star obsessed young woman, played by Dominique Fishback.

Later this year, Eilish will also make her feature directorial debut alongside James Cameron with Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D).

Despite these firsts, Eilish is already a two-time Oscar winner, having taken home Best Original Song in 2022 for “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die and in 2024 for “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie.

Acting was always an interest for Eilish, she told Variety in 2023, but “it’s always been a deep thing that I’ve been reluctant to talk about because I thought I was really bad”.