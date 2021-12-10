Billie Eilish fans received some major news today after brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell spilled that the duo were already working on her third album.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Finneas said he and Eilish were “really excited to start working on” the latter’s third album.

“We’ve got the net in the ocean, and we’re picking up detritus,” he told the publication. “And then you sift through all that, and you pick out the treasure, and then you have an album. I’m really excited. I think we’ve got a lot to say.”

However, Finneas was quick to shut down rumours that he and Billie would have the third album complete in time to release next year.

“This tour is this album,” he said.

“We’ve played some festivals, but we haven’t done Billie headliner solo shows, and we’re really excited to play Happier Than Ever on the road. So even if it’s in the can by February, we’ll [delay it] for a little bit. Because I like letting projects breathe…

“You don’t want to step on the toes of an album like that. You make your stuff mean less, I think, when you do that.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Eilish and O’Connell are set to hit the road across the globe in 2022, with the Happier Than Ever singer-songwriter to head Down Under as part of the tour.

The pop star first announced her Oceania tour in October, with the Happier Than Ever, The World Tour set to arrive in Australia and New Zealand in September 2022.

In fact, tickets were snapped up so fast for Billie’s Australian shows that Live Nation has since announced that the singer will play third arena dates in Sydney and Melbourne.

Tickets to these newly announced shows will be available from 4pm (local time) today.

The additional dates are as followed:

Thursday, September 15

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday, September 24th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Head to billieeilishaunz.com for full details.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘My Future’ by Billie Eilish: