What do Justin Beiber, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish all have in common? The obvious answer is that they’re pop culture icons. The less obvious answer? These four celebs will soon all have a perfume proudly branded under their own name.

Billie Eilish is the latest musician to announce that she will be joining a long list of successful celebrities who have released their own scent. The popstar touched on her foray into fragrance to her 93 million followers in an Instagram post.

“i am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance “Eilish” with you!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!! this is a scent that i’ve been chasing for years and years. this is my favorite smell in the WORLD,” Eilish said on Instagram.

She continued, “fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since i can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life. this has been one of the most exciting things i’ve ever done. i can’t wait for it to be yours so soon!!!!!”

Eilish accompanied the announcement with a pensive shot of her holding a perfume bottle shaped like a woman’s silhouette. The singer followed up the initial post with two more photos of her spraying the perfume. One of the photos appeared to share information about when the perfume is dropping with the caption reading, “eilish, coming this november”.

Eilish spoke to US Vogue about her dabble into perfume, and teased what fans can expect with her new scent.

“Perfumes have been one of my greatest joys in life, and I’ve always wanted to make one,” the ‘Bad Guy’ singer told the publication.

“And not as Billie Eilish, not as an artist, not as a singer; I wanted to make a perfume to have a perfume. It has nothing to do with me, I’m just branding it so that people see it.”

“I’ve always been in love with vanilla, since I was a kid and my mom would teach me to bake.” Along with heavy notes of vanilla, the fragrance will feature scents of cocoa and soft spices.

