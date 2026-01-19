While accepting an award for her efforts in sustainability and environmental justice, Billie Eilish used the spotlight to condemn President Donald Trump and militarised ICE raids happening across the US.

Per Rolling Stone, while being honoured with the MLK Jr. Beloved Community Award for Environmental Justice, presented by the King Center, Eilish spoke out about the very conditions she is constantly standing against.

“It’s very strange to be celebrated for working towards environmental justice at a time where it feels less achievable than ever given the state of our country and the world right now,” she said in the speech she prepared ahead of the ceremony in Atlanta.

“We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered, our civil rights being stripped, resources to fight the climate crisis being cut for fossil fuels and animal agriculture destroying our planet, and people’s access to food and healthcare becoming a privilege for the wealthy instead of a new basic human right for all Americans.”

In recent weeks, she has been particularly outspoken, especially following the killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent earlier this month. On social media, she has published several statements condemning ICE.

“ICE IS A FEDERALLY FUNDED AND SUPPORTED TERRORIST GROUP UNDER THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY THAT HAS DONE NOTHING TO MAKE OUR STREETS SAFER,” one of the reposted images read. A second post featured the names of the 32 people who died in ICE custody over the course of 2025. It was one of the deadliest years in ICE’s 22-year history.

“It is very clear that protecting our planet and our communities is not a priority for this administration,” she continued in her speech. “And it’s really hard to celebrate that when we no longer feel safe in our own homes or in our streets,” Eilish said while receiving the MLK Jr. Beloved Community Award, adding, “I have this platform and I think it’s my responsibility to use it, so I feel like I’m just doing what anyone in my position should be doing.”

Eilish admitted that she didn’t “feel deserving” of the award, but closed out her speech on a hopeful note. “I am so inspired by all the stories and the other honorees tonight and everyone in this room, and I’m grateful to everyone and for the huge community of people who are taking action centered on Dr. King’s message,” she said. “I just want to thank my mom, both my parents, for raising me the way they did. I wouldn’t be doing any of this without you.”

It’s not the first time Eilish has used a speech to sound off on greater issues.

In October, she accepted an award at the WSJ Innovator Awards, and said: “People need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country. I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things and maybe give it to some people that need it. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away.”

That same day, it was revealed that $11.5 million from her tour would be donated across multiple organisations.