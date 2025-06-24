Billie Joe Armstrong was caught on video confronting a fan during Green Day’s recent performance at Germany’s Hurricane Festival, after the individual reportedly kept spraying water at his face with a water gun.

As per Rolling Stone, in footage shared by fans on Monday, Armstrong can be seen leading a call-and-response segment with the crowd before abruptly removing his guitar and stepping away from the microphone to directly address someone in the audience. While the audio isn’t entirely clear, the Green Day frontman appears visibly agitated, pointing at the fan and seemingly asking, “Do you understand me?”

According to a fan account that shared the incident on social media, Armstrong was responding to “a person who kept shooting water on his face with a water gun.” After the confrontation, Armstrong quickly regained his composure, putting his guitar back on and continuing the show by engaging with the crowd, shouting “Hands up!”

Green Day is currently in the midst of their European tour, with upcoming shows scheduled across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Luxembourg through the weekend. The band will then return to the United States for the Minnesota Yacht Club festival on 20th July, followed by a South American leg in autumn.

Their extensive touring schedule is set to conclude in late September with performances at Ohana Fest on September 28th and a one-off concert at Yaamava Theatre in Southern California on September 30th.

Armstrong has been using Green Day’s politically charged anthem “American Idiot” as a form of protest against the Trump administration during recent performances, including at Coachella where the band headlined earlier this year. He recently posted an Instagram video from Los Angeles protests, captioned with a middle finger emoji and featuring Green Day’s track “Fuck Off” as the soundtrack.