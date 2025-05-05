Green Day have been officially immortalised in Hollywood, picking up a star on the Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles.

The pop-punk legends were joined by family, friends and a few famous fans for the milestone moment, hosted by US TV personality, DJ, and music exec Matt Pinfield — marking his first public appearance since suffering a stroke in January.

“What an honour it is to be here today with these three guys that I love. Love their music and love them as people,” said the former MTV VJ. “[‘Dookie’] made so many young people pick up guitars, bass, and drums and want to sing and write songs.”

Pinfield continued, “That is what punk rock, rock and roll music is all about. That beauty, that love, a passing on of that gift. And that’s the thing that’s so special about Green Day and why it’s such an honour to be here today.”

He wasn’t alone in singing their praises. Frequent collaborator Rob Cavallo spoke about working with the band on their breakout third album Dookie (1994), while Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds called Green Day an “iconic band.”

Reynolds described their music as sitting at the “intersection of both nostalgia and evolution” and spoke about his budding friendship with the trio.

When it was Green Day’s turn at the podium, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong opened with: “Wow, this is crazy. I didn’t write anything down, but I just wanna thank my family. This is for my mom – this is like my mom’s Super Bowl right now […] This is kinda like being at your own funeral.”

He added, “Thank you to all of our friends that bought our records and come to our shows. We love you guys so much.”

Bandmates Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt followed. Dirnt thanked his mom for her support early on: “Thank you so much for giving us a safe place to have band practice, giving me a safe place to live when I was in high school […] I’d like to thank my mom, for telling me that you can do anything you wanna do ’cause you’ve got nothing to lose.”

Armstrong gave a shoutout to Pinfield: “His knowledge of music and his history of rock and roll is… you can’t compare it to anything else. He knows everything – he’s a true music lover. Thank you for coming out and doing this. We love you so much, Matt.”

After the ceremony, Armstrong shared photos from the day on social media, describing it as “like a fever dream.” He added, “To see a lot of our friends and family all together to celebrate the Walk Of Fame was unreal and beautiful.”

The honour follows a string of recent highlights for the band. Green Day played two headlining sets at Coachella 2025, tweaking the lyrics of “Jesus of Suburbia” during the first weekend to address the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

Last month, they dropped a surprise single, “Smash It Like Belushi”, and announced a deluxe reissue of Saviors, their chart-topping 2024 album.

Green Day were just in Australia too, wrapping their ‘Saviors Tour’ performing two of their most beloved albums, Dookie(1994) and American Idiot (2004), in their entirety.