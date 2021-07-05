ZZ Top guitarist, Billy Gibbons recently sat down for a chat on The Eddie Trunk Podcast, where he spoke on a few things while promoting his new album.

As reported by Ultimate Guitar, during the interview Gibbons spoke about his memories of Eddie Van Halen and more.

Gibbons began, “Oh my goodness, I knew him well from the very first record, and he was actually, as it came to pass, I discovered that he was a neighbour, very close to the house back in Los Angeles.”

“And I first heard the word, ‘Hey, man, there’s a guy that plays some interesting guitar riffs, maybe you should get together,’ only to discover that sitting in the record bin was the first Van Halen record.”

“They had already picked up steam, and fortunately, I was able to go out and catch a live show, and that blew my mind. I said, ‘Oh my gosh, these guys have got it going on.'” Gibbons added, “I miss him dearly.”

During the podcast, they also spoke about their guitar styles, which are both of course very unique from each other, not an unusual sentiment when talking about (Eddie) Van Halen’s musical talents.

But Gibbons reveals that it’s not just guitars and music that bonded them together. It was their love for the Mexican cuisine that they both shared together.

“Yeah, you’re right,” Gibbons said. “We play in different styles. He and I got together because we both discovered we had a passion for Mexican food.”

“And after his passing, there’s not a day that goes by when I can dip into a bowl of hot sauce, and it’s kind of a revisit of fond recollections of being able to hang out together. It’s something else.”

