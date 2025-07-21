Billy Joel has opened up about his health condition for the first time since being diagnosed with a brain disorder that forced him to cancel his remaining tour dates.

In a candid conversation with Bill Maher on the Club Random podcast (as per Rolling Stone), Joel reassured fans about his current state, saying, “I feel fine. My balance sucks. It’s like being on a boat.”

The “Piano Man” was forced to cancel 17 scheduled tour dates across North America and England in May after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain disorder caused by excessive cerebrospinal fluid accumulation in the brain’s ventricles.

While discussing his condition, Joel explained, “It used to be called water on the brain. Now it’s called hydrocephalus — normal pressure hydrocephalus.” When Maher inquired about the cause of the disorder, Joel simply replied, “Nobody knows.”

The condition can impact several brain functions, including thinking, concentration, memory, and movement. According to the Cleveland Clinic, NPH presents symptoms that closely resemble dementia, though it is sometimes reversible.

Joel told Maher that while his condition is not yet “fixed,” it is “being worked on.” He also downplayed the severity of his diagnosis, stating, “They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling.”

The 76-year-old’s health issues became public knowledge earlier this year when he fell on his back during a performance at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on February 22nd. After throwing his microphone stand to a crew member, Joel stumbled but managed to get back up and complete the set.

In March, Joel announced he would be taking a four-month break from touring due to a “medical condition” requiring surgery and physical therapy. At that time, he had planned to return to performing on July 5th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first,” Joel stated when initially announcing the postponements. It remains unclear whether the procedure he mentioned in March was related to his NPH diagnosis.

The health update comes as fans anticipate the release of Billy Joel: And So It Goes, a new two-part, five-hour documentary chronicling the legendary musician’s life and career.