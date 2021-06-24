Billy Sheehan has shared that he wouldn’t consider joining Megadeth following the departure of the band’s bassist David Ellefson in light of a recent sex scandal.

During an appearance on Rocking With Jam Man Sheehan was asked if he would join Megadeth now.

“No, not really – not necessarily my thing. But I wish all of them well. Dave is a very good friend of mine, and I hope he’s doing OK.

“I know it’s a difficult, embarrassing, and terrible situation. So, I wish him the best, and I wish the band the best.”

Ellefson was fired from Megadeth by bandmate Dave Mustaine after a sex scandal came to light. He was accused of grooming an underage girl via messages and videos online, an accusation that he has denied.

Though Mustaine was a founding member of Megadeth, he was fired from the group in May.

“We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing with Megadeth and that we are officially parting ways with him. We do not take this decision lightly,” Megadeth lead guitarist Dave Mustaine wrote in a statement on social media.

“While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward. We look forward to seeing our fans on the road this summer, and we cannot wait to share our brand new music with the world. It is almost complete.”

In light of the troubling situation, Sheehan was asked in the same interview what he would do if Mustaine approached him to be a part of the band.

“Well – a lot of guys I would recommend to him, but it’s not necessarily my thing. But I think they’re a great band, and I wish them well, for sure,” he began.

“There may have been more at play within the band. There might have been some tension already. Who knows? I know Dave very well, and he’s a wonderful guy.

“Everybody has their moment where they do something they regret. We all do at some point in our lives. Unfortunately, now there’s the internet, and you can do something stupid and the whole world knows about it.

“So I feel for the guy, and I understand the situation. But I certainly wish him well. I hope he and his family reconcile and everything is OK with them. That’s the most important thing,” he concluded.