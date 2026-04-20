Bluegrass singer-songwriter Billy Strings has broken his leg after a skateboarding accident backstage this past weekend.

The Grammy-winning guitarist revealed that right before an encore at his performance in Charlottesville, Virginia, he took a spill trying to pull off a trick

“Well, can’t say y’all didn’t warn me about screwing around on my skateboard!! Saturday night I walked off stage right before the encore,” Strings wrote on Instagram. “I was all zazzed up from a really fun show. I grabbed my board and tried to do a trick I’ve done a million times (back 180) and landed awkwardly and broke my leg. I heard it snap over the screaming crowd!”

“It’s been an interesting couple days to say the least complete with the most extreme pain and crazy ketamine trips and operations stuff but the staff here at UVA rules. They screwed me all back together. They are absolute angels on Earth. I had every intention of carrying on with the tour and Dave Grohling it. He even texted me and offered me the throne!

‘I really don’t want to let anybody down, but after some long talks with these doctors, my friends, band and colleagues, my wife etc.. I should probably let this thing heal. I don’t believe that I could give you guys the show you deserve coming right out of this surgery and these first few days are really important as far as keeping this thing elevated and letting it heal. Plus I’m all messed up on pain killers and stuff. It’s a dumb ass mistake and it’s all my fault .. I feel like such an idiot. But what are ya gonna do , ya know? At least I didn’t hit my head or break my wrist or something.”

Strings’ remaining US performances have now been pushed from this month to August while he recovers.