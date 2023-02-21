Sydney artist (and dedicated Aged Care worker) BIRDEE王煒 has released her first single of the year, ‘Self Sabotage’, with a new accompanying music video.

After receiving its first play on triple j yesterday, the energetic track officially dropped to the world today.

‘Self Sabotage’ details the singer’s experience of isolation and unworthiness within her relationships, drawing on this generation’s acute awareness that their partners cannot “fix” them.

“Having my fair share of toxic relationships and moments of self doubt, it’s hard to comprehend and accept someone who gives you unconditional pure love,” she says about the track. “It is the struggle of loving how they treat you yet feeling unworthy of it.”

‘Self Sabotage’ is sad yet fun, allowing the young artist to blend a pop sound with more soulful R&B style that leaves her emotional experience open and exposed to the listener.

This vulnerability is upheld in the music video, directed by James K Lewis and Skye Jackson and choreographed by Clayton Webb, Ethan Barrett and Connor Willis. BIRDEE王煒’s artwork and music blend the senses, her music video offering a mix of overwhelming touch and anxious neons while allowing the multi-hyphenate to show off her skills as a trained dancer.

“One thing I really enjoyed about the music video was all the creative minds entwining and coming together to create this vision. To see how many individuals it takes to create an overall piece of art is unbelievable,” she adds.

‘Self Sabotage’ is the follow-up to her 2022 single ‘Poolside’, while last year also saw the release of her EP, Can’t Be Loved. She also toured the U.K. and Europe last year, including performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

BIRDEE王煒’s ‘Self Sabotage’ is out now.

Check out ‘Self Sabotage’ by BIRDEE王煒: