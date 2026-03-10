An exclusive Black Crowes photography exhibition is coming to Melbourne next month.

Behind the Gallery is presenting an exclusive exhibition of photos by iconic rock photographer Ross Halfin documenting the career of the band.

The exhibition opens in Melbourne on Wednesday, April 1st, but you can check out some of the incredible photographs from the collection on Tone Deaf below.

“Spanning decades of collaboration, the exhibition brings together a curated selection of Halfin’s most striking images of the band — from early moments surrounding their breakthrough in the early 1990s to the commanding stage presence that has made them one of rock’s most enduring live acts,” the official description reads.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees The Black Crowes are one of the biggest rock bands of their generation.

Many of the photographs featured in the upcoming exhibition have never been seen before by the public, offering fans a unique insight into the Rock and Roll of Fame-inducted band’s lengthy relationship with Halfin.

Select prints will also be co-signed by Chris and Rich Robinson, highlighting the significance of the collaboration between the photographer and the band.

“I’ve been photographing The Black Crowes more or less since they started and after all these years we’re still working together,” Halfin shares.

“This exhibition features some of the highlights of our long and enjoyable collaboration and includes many of Chris & Rich’s favourite pictures.”

Stephen Dallimore, founder of Behind The Gallery, says the exhibition highlights the cultural importance of music photography.

“Ross Halfin has documented rock history for decades, and his work with The Black Crowes captures the band at some of their most defining moments. This exhibition brings that long collaboration into an audio infused gallery setting, giving audiences the chance to experience these photographs not just as music images, but as cultural artefacts.”

In addition to the Black Crowes collection, the exhibition will include a small curated selection of Halfin’s iconic photography from across rock history, featuring legendary acts including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and Jimmy Page. All works are museum-quality limited edition archival prints and available to purchase at the gallery.

The exhibition coincides with The Black Crowes’ visit to Australia, where they’ll play shows in Melbourne, Byron Bay (Bluesfest), Sydney, and Newcastle next month (ticket information here).

Find out more about the exhibition here.