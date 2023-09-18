Iconic hardcore punks Black Flag are returning to Australia this year.

The furious punk pioneers will head Down Under for their first tour of the country in 10 years this December, performing shows in Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne (see full dates below).

Renowned for their blistering live performances, the upcoming tour is not one to be missed for punk rock fans of any age.

“Get ready for a night of pure punk rock energy and rebellion,” as a press statement read. “Black Flag’s sound was integral to the pioneering of the hardcore punk genre and their influence on punk rock and its subculture is unquestionable.

“They have inspired and continue to inspire generations of music fans. This tour will be a rare opportunity for fans in Australia to witness the band’s legendary energy and passion live on stage.”

And Black Flag will be delivering Aussie fans not one but two sets. They’ll perform their acclaimed second studio album My War in its entirety, followed by a second set of fan favourites.

Released in 1984, My War was the first of three full-length albums released by the band that year. The seminal record is widely considered to be one of the first post-hardcore albums and has remained a huge influence on other bands since its release.

Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain was one musician influenced by My War, once naming it as one of his top 50 albums ever.

Black Flag have had an evolving lineup throughout the decades, but the band has always been centred around founder and primary songwriter Greg Ginn. He’s currently joined by vocalist and professional skateboarder Mike Vallely.

Black Flag 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Silverback Touring

Tickets available via silverbacktouring.com

Thursday, December 7th

Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, December 8th

Mansfield Tavern, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, December 9th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, December 10th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC