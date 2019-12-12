In the latest edition of ‘news we thought we’d never see’, the great Cyndi Lauper has teamed up with former Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins to cover the punk classic, ‘Rise Above’.

When Cyndi Lauper first released her debut album She’s So Unusual in 1983, few could have imagined she would remain such a vital musician close to 40 years later.

With her countless awards, huge record sales, acting talents, and philanthropic efforts being complemented by her iconic style and stage presence, there’s no denying that Cyndi Lauper is an artist that most others would give anything to work with.

On Tuesday night though, Lauper called upon some of her close friends for her annual Home For The Holidays Benefit in Los Angeles. Delivering a set predominantly fuelled by covers, the show also featured a number of special guests for some intriguing and unexpected collaborations.

While the likes of Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell, Kesha, Greyson Chance, Belinda Carlisle, Charlie Musselwhite, and Billy Porter all joined the New York music icon, Cyndi Lauper even went down to the heavy end of things, dishing out a handful of punk covers as well.

Check out Cyndi Lauper and Marilyn Manson performing ‘The Beautiful People’:

After Marilyn Manson joined for a rendition of ‘The Beautiful People’, The Offspring’s Dexter Holland helped cover The Vandals’ ‘Oi To The World’, while former Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins turned up to perform the classic ‘Rise Above’.

According to footage of the event (via Stereogum), Rollins introduced the punk anthem by reflecting on the tune’s content.

“I was in a band, and that band had a song that talked about never relenting, that talked about going into insurmountable odds without fear, knowing that you’re going to win because you’re right,” Rollins noted.

“And I figured it’s the perfect soundtrack – albeit short – for tonight, when I would not dare stand on this stage and sing it alone when I have the option to sing with my very talented friend, the very lovely Cyndi Lauper.”

Welcoming a yellow-mohawked Lauper onto the stage, the pair delivered a rousing rendition of the track that makes you wonder what the early ’80s punk scene would’ve looked like had Cyndi Lauper stormed the crowd at a Black Flag gig all those years ago.

Check out Cyndi Lauper and Henry Rollins performing ‘Rise Above’:

Cyndi Lauper – Home For The Holidays Benefit – 10/12/19 Setlist

‘Money Changes Everything’ (The Brains cover) (with Perry Farrell)

‘The Beautiful People’ (Marilyn Manson cover) (with Marilyn Manson)

‘Oi To The World’ (The Vandals cover) (with Dexter Holland)

‘Rise Above’ (Black Flag cover) (with Henry Rollins)

‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’ (with Kesha)

‘Down Don’t Bother Me’ (Albert King cover) (with Charlie Musselwhite)

‘Home For The Holidays’ (Perry Como cover) (with Greyson Chance)

‘Love Yourself’ (Billy Porter cover) (with Billy Porter)

‘True Colors’ (with Belinda Carlisle)

‘Hope’