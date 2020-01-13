black midi has dropped a bizarre new song that takes aim at offensively inoffensive Ed Sheeran. The song, ‘ded sheeran (ed sheeran send) part 1’ dropped on the band’s Soundcloud, and was quickly removed. A rip of the track has since been uploaded to YouTube.

As to be expected from a band as outlandish as black midi, the song is completely bonkers. There beat sounds like what I imagine a stroke feels like, and features an excellent Britney Spears sample. At the four-minute mark, the band deliver a scathing takedown of Sheeran: “Ed Sheeran sucks/ you sellout ginger prick/ your music is doodoo, believe me man we don’t need you.”

Check out: black midi – ‘ded sheeran (ed sheeran send) part 1’

Fans are theorizing that the black midi decided to drop the track amid the current beef between UK grime artists Wiley and Stormzy. In Wiley’s latest track ‘Eediyat Skengman 3 (Stormzy Send)’, Wiley goes in on Stormzy, “You never cared about grime, you just used it/ Worse than Ed with your watered-down music.” Stormzy retaliated to the diss by dropping two-track, ‘Disappointed’, and a few days later ‘Still Disappointed’.

We’re trying to wrap our heads around this saga, but the only thing we’re certain of is that this beef is producing a slew of hits.