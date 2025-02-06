Black Sabbath have announced their final-ever live show on Saturday, July 5, at Villa Park in Birmingham—their first performance together in 20 years.

The original lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite for this historic farewell.

The event, announced at Villa Park by Tony Iommi and Sharon Osbourne, will feature Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Anthrax, and more. Tom Morello will serve as the night’s musical director, calling it “the greatest heavy metal show ever.”

“It’s been an incredible journey, but it’s only fitting that it ends here, where it all began in Aston,” Iommie wrote. “It’s great to be honoured by your fellow musicians and at the same time support good causes. None of this would’ve been possible without Ozzy, Geezer, and Bill. What we created together was bigger than any one of us, and I’ll always be grateful for that. Tony.”

Ozzy Osbourne will also perform a solo set, with additional special guests including Lamb of God, Halestorm, Mastodon, Alice in Chains, Gojira, Slash, Wolfgang Van Halen, and more to be announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14, at 10am GMT via Ticketmaster, with proceeds benefiting Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and the Birmingham-based Acorns Children’s Hospice. The gig will take place at Osbourne’s Villa Park, the home stadium of his beloved Aston Villa soccer team.

“It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” Osbourne said. “How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

Black Sabbath brought their The End tour to Australia in 2016. Black Sabbath last toured Australia in 2016 on their The End tour. Reviewing their Rod Laver Arena performance, Tone Deaf wrote: “It’s a testament to the band’s timelessness that even they can’t put a full stop on their legend. Black Sabbath is something that will live on long after the band’s individual members are gone and their Rod Laver Arena performance is glorious proof of that.”