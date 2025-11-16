Sharon Osbourne has launched a fierce legal challenge against the planned release of early Black Sabbath demo recordings from 1969, when the band still operated under the name Earth.

Per Rolling Stone, the recordings, captured at Zella Studios in Birmingham just months before the legendary foursome transformed into Black Sabbath, have become the centre of an escalating copyright dispute.

The controversy stems from former band manager Jim Simpson’s announcement in June regarding ‘The Legendary Lost 1969 Tapes’. Originally scheduled for July release, the collection has faced significant delays due to legal wrangling between Simpson’s Big Bear Music and the band members themselves.

Having recently addressed the matter on The Osbournes podcast, Osbourne took to social media to address Simpson.

“As you know, the Band do not want these tapes released, not least as they haven’t heard them despite you saying you would provide copies long ago,” Sharon wrote to Simpson in July. “You know that, as a band, Black Sabbath don’t take things lying down and you can be assured that if you go ahead with this against the Band’s wishes we will take any action we an where their rights are infringed, both here and in America.”

Read the full emails below posted on Instagram below.

The news comes a week after the Osbourne family delivered a scathing response to Roger Waters following the Pink Floyd co-founder’s disparaging comments about Ozzy followig the metal legend’s death in June.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast,Sharon Osbourne branded Waters “one of the most twisted, sick individuals I’ve come across in years.”

The family matriarch didn’t stop there, describing Waters as looking “like Frankenstein” and declaring him “sick in the head.”

“Nobody likes him. This is not just us. Nobody likes this man unless you’re a fascist,” Sharon continued. “He’s just pathetic.”