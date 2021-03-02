The time has finally come! BLACKPINK’s Rosé has sent the internet buzzing with teasers of her solo debut album, set for later this month.

Listen, give us this one thing. We’ve been waiting for oh, so long! Well, just a couple more weeks and we’ll have new music by another BLACKPINK member. Yep, BLACKPINK’s Rosé has finally kicked off the era of her solo debut album with stunning teasers.

While there are no details as to the title of the album and the number of tracks, we do have a date, and it is closer than we anticipated. Rosé’s solo album arrives on Friday, March 12th.

The announcement comes almost two months after fans first received a glimpse of her highly-anticipated solo work. In January, just days ahead of BLACKPINK’s online concert, THE SHOW, YG Entertainment confirmed that Rosé would be making her solo debut soon, and had already filmed the music video for her title track.

During THE SHOW, Rosé also gave fans a peek into what they could expect by performing one of the tracks from the upcoming album, titled ‘GONE’. Described as ‘mellifluous, while also capturing the strengths of [Rosé’s] soulful vocals’, the song was pegged as being different from BLACKPINK’s existing work, sending expectations soaring.

With this album, Rosé will become the second BLACKPINK member to debut solo. In November 2018, the group’s rapper Jennie released her first standalone track, aptly titled ‘SOLO’. YG Entertainment has also confirmed solo comebacks for the remaining two members, Lisa and Jisoo, although it is unclear when that would be.

With this release, BLACKPINK also continue their exploration into their own careers, carrying forward the torch of an already fantastic year. Earlier in February, the quartet’s first full-length album, The Album, broke an 18-year-old record to become the best selling K-pop girl group album in history.

Check out the teaser for Rosé’s solo debut: