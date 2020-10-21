Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 jumped on a podcast with Chris DeMakes to reveal how Green Day played a part in how ‘What’s My Age Again?’ came about.

First things first, let’s quickly rewind back to August, when one of the best-ever collisions of pop culture happened on Instagram. The ‘What’s My Age Again?’ video clip remake, created with scenes from Seinfeld via Seinpop.

Are we unknowingly living through a Blink-182 ‘What’s My Age Again?’ revival? Not that we ever needed a reminder of the iconic track’s existence to begin with, but we’ll take it.

The most recent refresher of try track doubles as an episode of Chris DeMakes’ podcast, Chris DeMakes A Podcast. Alternative Press Magazine share that Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 reveals the the truth behind the creation of the song’s opening riff and as a result, the song altogether.

In the podcast Hoppus states, “I’ll tell you what the very origin of the song was. There’s a Green Day song called ‘J.A.R.’ that’s on the Angus soundtrack, and it starts off with this bass intro that’s really rad.” Bet you didn’t know that—neither did DeMakes.

You’ll recall that Green Day’s ‘J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva)’ held a spot on the band’s 2001 International Superhits! album, which first appeared on the Angus soundtrack in 1995.

Hoppus goes on to say, ”I was messing around on the guitar trying to learn that and then I kind of messed up the progression and I played it incorrectly… and that was the basis for the opening riff of the song. It was me trying to learn ‘J.A.R.’ on guitar and messing it up and coming up with something that I liked that was different than that.”

It seems only fitting that Green Day, having emerged as one of the first and the biggest commercial post-punk/rock bands of the era prior to Blink-182 and served as inspiration for ‘What’s My Age Again?’. Don’t you think?

Almost 21 years later, the song still rings true as one of the biggest punk rock anthems of 1999, if not the whole decade in itself. Hoppus has definitely been making the most of social media this year but just in case you missed it, you need to see the Blink-182/Seinfeld mash-up.

